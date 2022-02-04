Older and wiser! Meghan King revealed that she now sees red flags in her marriage to Jim Edmonds after watching her Real Housewives of Orange County episodes back.

“Yeah, he’s pretty dismissive to me on the show,” the 37-year-old former Bravo star exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 1, while promoting her RHOC YouTube rewatch. “So that’s a very blatantly obvious thing to see that I see. [Like,] ‘Oh, wow, he’s really dismissive. I see what people are talking about.’ So yeah, totally.”

The “Intimate Knowledge” podcast cohost originally appeared on seasons 10-12 of the reality series alongside her then-husband Edmonds, now 51. The former couple split in October 2019 after five years of marriage and after King accused the retired MLB player of having an inappropriate sexting relationship with another woman.

Edmonds denied the cheating claims, telling Us in June 2019, “Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person. At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none.”

Months later, the pair moved forward with their divorce. Us exclusively confirmed in May 2021 that the separation was finalized after nearly two years. Edmonds moved on with Kortnie O’Connor, whom he got engaged to in August 2021. King, for her part, was briefly married to Cuffe Owens for two months before splitting in December 2021.

“It feels good to put that behind me and just look to the future. I want to spend my life with a partner,” King exclusively told Us at the time. “I’m a loyal, monogamous individual. I’ve been having a lot of fun dating, but I’m really hoping to settle down and find that partner.”

Last month, the Missouri native began recapping her RHOC seasons on her YouTube channel, detailing all the things she seemingly let go with still in a relationship with Edmonds.

During one season 10 episode, King pointed out how “rude” the former athlete was when he ignored her while she was trying to speak with him. Looking back, she can see just how uninterested he was in her conversation.

“On the show, I’m like, ‘He’s wonderful,’” she told Us on Tuesday of the scene. “It’s so clear to me that even production saw it.”

The University of Mississippi alum then joked, “Oh, I’m sure [Jim] cares a lot,” about what she has to say about the show now that they’re divorced.

Despite being triggered by some of the memories on the series, the former TV personality is glad she is reliving her time on the show.

“I’m able to watch them with new perspective, and I’ve had a lot of life under my belt — I’ve gotten divorced, I’ve had three children — one of my children was diagnosed with special needs. I’ve moved home, so I don’t live in California anymore,” she told Us this month. “So all of these things have helped turned me into the person I am now. And I get to watch it back and comment about everything, how I see it play out with this new perspective.”

King, who shares daughter Aspen, 5, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 3, with Edmonds, called the rewatch “therapeutic” and “eye-opening.”

While she is a fan of reliving the past — and sharing her comments with fans — the mother of three has no intention of letting her kids see RHOC anytime soon.

“They can’t see it. No way. I’m not letting them watch that. They have to be old,” she explained. “My whole thing is if my child is not old enough to watch the show … [or rather], if they’re not old enough to be at the party [that’s featured on Housewives], they’re not old enough to watch it back.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

