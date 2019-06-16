Nothing helps like baby giggles! Meghan King Edmonds isn’t letting drama between her and her husband, Jim Edmonds, stand in the way of time with their kids.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 34, shared two sweet videos of the couple’s 12-month-old twin sons, Hart and Hayes, on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 16. “Always tryna escape baby jail,” Meghan captioned one clip of the brothers working together to get past a plastic baby gate barrier.

“Baby hands,” she wrote alongside another snap that showed the boys reaching for each other’s hands while she pushed them in a stroller.

The tender moments come after Meghan and Jim, 48, spoke out about the former MLB player’s infidelity. The reality star took to her blog on Friday, June 14, to share a lengthy message after talk of her husband’s cheating began to surface.

“I called Jimmy and he confessed to me that he had exchanged lewd photos with this woman over the course of several months and a physical relationship never existed. He paid her off to protect me so I’d never find out,” Meghan wrote. “Do I believe him? I don’t know. Because I don’t trust him anymore. Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me.”

She continued: “I’m a simple girl. I wanted a solid marriage. I’m as loyal as they come and I wanted the vows we made when we exchanged our rings to be acted upon. Now my wedding ring symbolizes fraud. Marriage is hard, we’ve been through our ups and downs, I’ve talked about it openly. A relationship takes two but it doesn’t take two to cheat. I did nothing wrong, I don’t deserve this.”

The day prior, Jim admitted to Us Weekly that he had a “lapse in judgment” though he denied ever having a physical affair while his wife was pregnant with their twins. “I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person,” he told Us on Thursday, June 13. “At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

After Meghan penned her side of the story, Jim told Us he “did send the texts” but that he “never, ever touched this girl or ever met her until I met her once for one minute underneath the stadium in Atlanta to find out why she wanted to set me up and was threatening to say we had an affair.”

The athlete added that he is “deeply sorry for hurting my wife and family and my actions don’t change what kind of person I am.”

Jim added in a separate statement: “These are such false allegations, what a joke. It’s amazing what people can make up. This chick was mad at me for turning her down.”

Meghan and Jim — who wed in October 2014 — also share 2-year-old daughter Aspen.

