Jim Edmonds and Meghan King aren’t on the same page when it comes to their son’s health. He alleged that his ex-wife has son Hart’s diagnosis wrong after she spoke about the 4-year-old in a video about the little one’s potty training struggles.

The former baseball player, 52, slammed the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, for including the 4-year-old in a Tuesday, July 19, Instagram video where she asked for parenting advice. King claimed in the post that Hart has trouble learning new skills because of cerebral palsy, but a rep for Edmonds told TMZ that isn’t the case.

According to the sports broadcaster, Hart was actually diagnosed with periventricular leukomalacia, or PVL, which causes a softening of white brain tissue near the ventricles. The spokesperson said that Edmonds wants the former reality star to respect their children’s privacy, noting: “If Meghan wants to improve her ability to coparent with Jim, it might be a good idea for her to stop constantly disparaging him.”

He also made it clear he doesn’t want any of Hart’s struggles online. “Jim wishes Meghan would respect their children’s privacy and stop putting their son and his challenges in the spotlight,” Edmonds’ rep told TMZ on Thursday, July 21, adding that he thinks that her posts are “exploiting” their child. Us Weekly has reached out to King for comment.

The former spouses, who split in October 2019 after five years of marriage, share Hart and his twin brother, Hayes, and daughter Aspen, 5. The duo share custody of the children, but King recently claimed that their relationship is in a “horrible” place.

“We have [a worse] relationship than we did when we split up,” the former Bravo personality said earlier this month during an episode of Caroline Stanbury‘s “Divorced Not Dead” podcast. “It’s horrible. It’s so detrimental for the kids [and] for us as individuals.”

The Missouri native claimed that the pair only communicate via a court-monitored app called My Family Wizard. “It makes me feel safer because it makes me feel like the verbal abuse will be toned down a little bit more,” she explained. “Unfortunately — and shockingly — that’s not always the case, but it does give me a little bit more solace knowing that I have eyes that can be on it.”

After the twosome’s divorce was finalized in May 2021, Edmonds got engaged to Kortnie O’Connor, while King wed President Joe Biden‘s nephew Cuffe Owens. Earlier this month, the University of Mississippi graduate confirmed that the whirlwind marriage had been annulled.

“We rushed into it — I didn’t even want to get married again — but it was important to him,” she explained on the podcast. “I learned some big lessons from that mistake — I’m sure he did as well.”

When Edmonds found out about the October 2021 wedding, he publicly weighed in on the fast timing of the nuptials, telling the Daily Mail: “She called me to tell me she was getting married. It was the first I heard anything about it. I thought it was a joke – they’d been dating for about four weeks! I wondered, ‘Is she pregnant?’ But is it even possible to know that just four weeks after the first date?”

The California native added that he and his ex had “no connection” anymore. “Really I have no emotion on her wedding one way or another,” he said. “It’s like a stranger getting married.”

