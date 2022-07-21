Coparenting conflicts. Jim Edmonds slammed ex-wife Meghan King for sharing their son Hart’s potty training struggles on social media.

“Jim wishes Meghan would respect their children’s privacy and stop putting their son and his challenges in the spotlight,” the manager for the former professional baseball player, 52, told TMZ on Thursday, July 21, adding that he feels that her posts are “exploiting” their little one.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, shared a video via Instagram two days prior, asking other parents of neurodivergent children for advice on how to help potty train the 4-year-old. In her post, King explained that she was particularly concerned that he wouldn’t be potty trained before he starts school next month.

“Hart is afraid of the toilet (I think) and I’ve tried every motivator on the planet,” King wrote at the time. “The clock is ticking ⏰ as school requires him to be potty trained and it starts in a month! Any words of wisdom from others who have children with sensory issues, etc is much much appreciated (and NECESSARY at this point!).”

In a video, she explained that things had progressed to the point where she promised to get him a cat if he was potty trained. “He did … pee on the toilet today and he said, ‘Can I get the cat now?’ No, Hart, you can’t. You have to be fully potty trained, that’s not how this works,” King explained. “So we might be getting a cat. I hope we’re getting a cat.”

Despite trying out different methods to find one that works for the toddler, the “Intimate Knowledge” podcast cohost asked her followers to share what worked for them when it came time to potty train their children with sensory issues. “I will do anything I can,” she explained. “I know he can do it, he just has to do it. Help!”

King and Edmonds — who also share daughter Aspen, 5, and Hart’s twin brother, Hayes, 4 — have had a contentious relationship since their split. “We have [a worse] relationship than we did when we split up,” the former reality TV personality said during an appearance on Caroline Stanbury‘s “Divorced Not Dead” podcast earlier this month. “It’s horrible. It’s so detrimental for the kids [and] for us as individuals.”

King added that the pair only communicate via the court-monitored app My Family Wizard, and only about their children. “It makes me feel safer because it makes me feel like the verbal abuse will be toned down a little bit more,” King said. “Unfortunately — and shockingly — that’s not always the case, but it does give me a little bit more solace knowing that I have eyes that can be on it.”

The duo called it quits in October 2019 amid rumors that Edmonds had been unfaithful. He denied the cheating claims, telling Us Weekly at the time, “Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person. At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none.”

Us exclusively confirmed in May 2021 that their divorce had been finalized. The former athlete got engaged to Kortnie O’Connor two months later, while King wed Cuffe Owens in October 2021 after a whirlwind romance. They split two months later, and their marriage has since been annulled.

King has previously spoken about the struggles she has coparenting her children with Edmonds, telling Us exclusively in February that she and her ex-husband “struggle” to communicate with one another. “I don’t know what [coparenting] is. Like, I don’t. I’d be the one to get advice,” she said at the time. “In order to coparent, you have to communicate right? Yeah, so that would be a good start. … Jim hates me. It’s horrible.”

