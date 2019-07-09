There he is! Less than a week after revealing her son Hart’s brain damage diagnosis, Meghan King Edmonds shared a sweet video of the 13-month-old on her Instagram Story.

In the footage, captioned, “Cheers,” the toddler drank from a blue water cup while wearing a red onesie before tapping it against his nanny Carly Wilson’s glass. When she said, “Take a drink,” from behind the camera,Hart smiled and drank more.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 34, welcomed her son and his twin brother, Hayes, in June 2018. She and her husband, Jim Edmonds, also share 2-year-old daughter Aspen.

On Thursday, July 4, the former reality star opened up about her son’s recent diagnosis in a blog post titled, “My Hart.”

“From the minute he was born I knew something was different with Hart,” Meghan wrote. “The nurses struggled to straighten his legs to measure his length. He suckled hard, shallow, and often until I bled and he spit up black.”

The Missouri native admitted that she “just knew” something was wrong, which an “elective MRI with anesthesia” confirmed. “Hart has minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain (namely the white matter), but more so on his right,” she wrote. “[The doctor] said that this explains all of my concerns: the rigidity in his muscles, the (somewhat) delayed physical milestones, the lack of fluidity with arm and leg movements, the stiffness in joints, the weakness in his lower back, the somewhat favored use of his right side.”

She added, “I do not see his diagnosis as anything but a gift: we were chosen to take on this special person. I truly feel as if we’ve doubled down and won the underdog hand. Truly.”

Meghan and the former professional baseball player, 49, made headlines last month when Jim was caught texting another woman named Jennifer McFelia Villegas.

“I only blame my husband for his actions: he made the choice to betray my trust and jeopardize our marriage,” the former Bravo personality told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “His recklessness also allowed this woman to profit from my heartbreak — but now that her name is out there, she won’t be able to shake down any other families as I rebuild mine.”