Words of wisdom. Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Jenny McCarthy and other celebrities haven’t shied away from speaking about the ups and downs of raising their autistic children.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star revealed her and Roger Mathews’ son Greyson’s diagnosis in November 2018, which “caused a lot of tension” in her relationship with her now-ex-husband.

“I took the initiative for getting [Greyson] help,” the Rules According to JWoww author explained to Deena Nicole Cortese in a July 2019 episode of the MTV show. “That was a huge argument between Roger and I. [He said], ‘He’s fine, he’s fine.’ [Roger] had a nervous breakdown in the pediatrician’s [office]. My heart broke for him because he was like, ‘I just want my son to walk down an aisle and have a family of his own.’”

The reality star went on to say at the time: “Roger believed that Greyson was a slow learner and he was going to learn on his own. That caused a lot of tension in our household because we have one parent like, ‘I need to get ahead of this and fix it,’ which is me, and then you got another parent like, ‘What are you doing? It’s not a big deal.’”

The Snooki & JWoww alum is making sacrifices for her son’s future, she explained to Cortese. “I’m gonna hold his hand until I can’t and when I can’t hold his hand, my money is gonna hold his hand,” she explained. “I’m preparing not for my retirement, but my kids’ retirement. … This bitch is tired.”

Farley and Mathews, who also share their daughter Meilani, split in September 2018. The former couple now coparent their brood.

Greyson is now making strides with “the best therapists,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in March 2019.

The New York native explained, “He’s in four or five different therapies, but he is just kicking ass. Every day gets better. Every day he’s learning something new. … It went from, he didn’t know one word or understand a word in September to now, it’s March and he’s combining two, three-word sentences. [He does] sign language. He knows his colors, his numbers.”

Keep reading to hear what McCarthy, Sylvester Stallone and other star parents have had to say about raising their little ones on the spectrum.