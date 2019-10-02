It’s been one year since Jenni “JWoww” Farley shared her son Greyson’s autism diagnosis, and the 3-year-old is making major progress.

“Watching Greyson’s journey brings me to tears and fills me with so much pride and joy,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, captioned a Tuesday, October 1, YouTube video. “Grey’s progress is nothing short of amazing. I’m the proudest mama out there. Special thank you to his teachers and therapists at We Care Autism for their dedication and patience, and thank YOU for your continued love and support.”

The reality star’s footage showed her toddler counting to 18, naming his family members, pointing to body parts and being rewarded with YouTube time.

Four months after Greyson’s November 2018 diagnosis, the New York native told Us Weekly exclusively how “amazing” her “little Einstein” was doing.

“He has the best therapists,” the Rules According to JWoww author said in March. “He’s in four or five different therapies, but he is just kicking ass. Every day gets better. Every day he’s learning something new. … It went from, he didn’t know one word or understand a word in September to now, it’s March and he’s combining two, three-word sentences. [He does] sign language. He knows his colors, his numbers.”

When the little one was first diagnosed, this caused “a lot of tension” in Farley’s relationship with her ex-husband, Roger Mathews, because they didn’t see eye to eye.

“I took the initiative for getting [Greyson] help,” she told Deena Nicole Cortese in an episode of the MTV show. “That was a huge argument between Roger and I. [He said], ‘He’s fine, he’s fine.’ [Roger] had a nervous breakdown in the pediatrician’s [office]. My heart broke for him because he was like, ‘I just want my son to walk down an aisle and have a family of his own.’”

The Snooki & JWoww alum went on to explain, “Roger believed that Greyson was a slow learner and he was going to learn on his own. That caused a lot oft tension on our household because we have one parent like, ‘I need to get ahead of this and fix it,’ which is me, and then you got another parent like, ‘What are you doing? It’s not a big deal.’”

She and Mathews, 44, who split in September 2018, also share 5-year-old daughter Meilani.