Not giving up on love! Jim Edmonds has had his fair share of heartbreak on his road to finding The One.

During his baseball career, the former St. Louis Cardinals player tied the knot twice with Lee Ann Horton and later Allison Jayne Raski. He walked down the aisle for a third time in October 2014, marrying Meghan King, and got engaged to Kortnie O’Conner in July 2021.

The athlete shares daughters Lauren and Hayley with his late first wife, Horton, who died in July 2015 after battling cancer. He is the father of son Landon and daughter Sutton, whom he shares with Raski.

The retired center fielder became a father of seven after welcoming daughter Aspen and twin boys Hart and Hayes with King during their five-year union.

Amid Edmonds ups and downs with his ex-wives, Horton and The Real Housewives of Orange County alum appeared to bond. Horton attended King and Edmonds’ wedding and later got close with the Bravo personality.

After her passing in 2015, King publicly mourned the loss of Horton, telling HuffPost Live in July of that year, “I just think that life is short. My stepdaughters just lost their mom a few days ago to cancer and she and I were close friends.”

The Missouri native explained that she dyed her hair pink to honor Horton’s fight with cancer — and revealed that she planned to help raise Horton’s two girls amid her marriage to Edmonds.

“I’m not trying to replace anyone — I’m in the stepmom role, and I just have to figure out what that’s going to be,” King told the outlet. “LeAnn and I were always in close contact about the girls. She loved me and she loved the role I played while she was alive, and she felt comfortable with me being in the girls’ lives moving forward.”

The “Intimate Knowledge” podcast cohost’s relationship with Hayley and Lauren, however, became strained following her split from Edmonds in October 2019. At the time of their breakup, King accused the ex Milwaukee Brewers player of having an affair with their nanny, which he denied. The allegations also caused a bigger rift between King and ex-stepdaughter Hayley.

“The selfishness is miserable for anyone to be around, let alone to be married to her,” Hayley exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2019, defending her dad. “My whole family has grown closer because we have all had to stay silent in hopes to protect my dad and no one can do it anymore.”

Their divorce proceeded to get messy while King and Edmonds fought for custody over their three kids. After finalizing their divorce in May 2021, King changed her tune and exclusively told Us that she supported her ex-husband’s relationship with O’Conner, whom he began seeing in 2020.

“I would feel that stability for my children is what I care about the most,” she told Us two months before Edmonds’ popped the question to O’Conner. “So any kind of long-term committed relationship that Jim is in, I fully, fully support because that’s absolutely the best for my children.”

Scroll down to see Edmonds’ relationship history: