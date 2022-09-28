Meghan King Says Ex Cuffe Pushed for Marriage, Reveals Biden's Wedding Gift

Meghan King is answering burning questions about her whirlwind marriage to Cuffe Owens exclusively with Us Weekly — including the gift that his uncle President Joe Biden brought to the nuptials.

“He gave me a crystal bowl, like, with the presidential seal,” the 38-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County alum told Us while promoting HUD App Presents, Reality of Love, noting that she still has the gift from the president. “And Kamala Harris wrote me a note. But it was weird because there was secret service everywhere and there were snipers, like, around too. The craziest moment for me, was when my daughter said, ‘Mommy, what are those guys doing?’ And there were two snipers with these, like, massive guns, like, walking because the president was getting ready to leave. So they’re packing up and going, so they have these massive guns. And I said, ‘Oh honey, those people were there to protect the president because the president was here.’ And she said, ‘President Biden.’ And I said, ‘Yeah.’ She goes, ‘No, he wasn’t!’”

King noted that 5-year-old daughter Aspen spoke to President Biden during the “tiny wedding,” adding: “For her, the president’s like saying Mickey Mouse, like, [he] doesn’t exist in person.”

The former Bravo star married Owens in October 2021.

“The wedding day was great. It was so much fun, intimate and his family’s wonderful. I mean, I don’t have a bad thing to say about the Bidens at all. They were so warm and normal and welcoming,” she told Us. “And they felt like family.”

Things quickly went downhill for King, who also shares 4-year-old twins Hayes and Hart with ex-husband Jim Edmonds, and Owens. The pair dated for three weeks before their nuptials and called it quits after two months of marriage.

“I didn’t wanna rush into it at all. It was not me. That was all him,” King told Us. “I never even wanted to get married again, but, like, I have such a big heart and I just want my partner to be happy and I know what it’s like to go into a relationship that already has a family. Like, I have three kids. I did that with my ex-husband. [Jimmy] had four kids when I went into that family. So I know what it feels like to want to be a part of that unit.”

The twosome’s annulment was finalized in July.

“We don’t communicate and all, which is such a gift,” King told Us. “I’m the kind of person that when I move on, I move on and I usually don’t try to revisit the past. And unfortunately, when you have children with someone, you have to revisit the past every day — for the rest of your life. And that’s been, you know, a complete roller-coaster for me with my kids’ dad. So it’s been so nice to be able to just cut things off, learn from my lesson and move on.”

King is also moving on with a return to reality TV via HUD App Presents, Reality of Love, with Celebrity Relationship Coach Nicole Moore.

“Nicole and I have worked together on and off over the past few years, and she’s really helped me in my love life and helped me to work through some things that I’ve been through in my romantic life and, like, try to come out on the other side of it a more whole individual,” King explained. “And so it just made a lot of sense that when she asked me to help her with Reality of Love, I was a willing participant and I couldn’t wait to support her and in her dream, but also to collaborate with other women and just see, you know, what we’re all going through, how reality TV affected our lives and where we came out on the other side.”

New episodes of HUD App Presents, Reality of Love are available weekly on BspokeTV.