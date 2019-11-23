



Welcome to the world! Kandi Burruss’ surrogate gave birth to her third child on Friday, November 22.

“She’s here! Blaze Tucker born at 6:54 p.m. on 11-22-19 weighing 8 lbs, 1 oz,” a text message the reality star sent to her fans reads. “I’m so thankful to add another healthy, beautiful, baby girl to the family!”

After The Shade Room shared the exciting news, Burruss added, “We’re so in love!”

In September, Bravo broke the news that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 43, and her husband, Todd Tucker, were expecting a child via gestational carrier. This news came three years after the couple welcomed son Ace, 3. He joined the reality star’s 17-year-old daughter, Riley, she shares with ex-boyfriend Russell Spencer, as well as Tucker’s daughter, Kaela, from a previous relationship.

Burruss told Us Weekly exclusively about their surrogacy plans in November 2018. “We did find someone, and right now we are in the process — you know it hasn’t been done — but we’re in the process,” the Bravo personality explained at the time. “We have two embryos that are still left from when we had Ace. So, we have two embryos left and we know they’re girls.”

The Georgia native admitted that she was “nervous” and “kind of scared,” adding, “I don’t have anybody who can tell me [about it]. When we were going through the IVF process, I did have a couple of friends who had done it, so, you know, I could talk to them, but this is a situation where I don’t have anybody I can talk to.”

But five months later, the former Xscape member spoke to Busy Philipps about the surrogacy advice Andy Cohen gave her once his son, Benjamin, arrived.

“I had made a comment. I said something like, ‘I guess I’m gonna have a baby mama,’” Burruss said on Busy Tonight. “And he said to me, ‘Don’t you ever say that because you are the mother. And to say she’s your baby’s mom is taking away from you.’ It made me feel better. At the time I didn’t know that he was doing [surrogacy] too. And then when he announced it, he hit me up immediately and said, ‘Now you see why I felt so strongly.’”

Burruss and Tucker tied the knot in Atlanta in 2014.