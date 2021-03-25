There he is! Ashley Darby shared the first photos of her second child on Wednesday, March 24.

“It is with the biggest, happiest and most grateful hearts we introduce our little angel, Dylan Matthew Darby,” the Real Housewives of Potomac star, 32, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “Born on 3/2/21 weighing 7.9 lbs, he has been the best addition to our little family.”

The Bravo personality gushed about her and Michael Darby’s eldest son Dean’s “incredible bond” with his younger sibling, writing, “Dean loves being a big brother and covers the baby in kisses and hugs all the time. Thank you for your well-wishes and being patient as we settle into our new normal. This is even more amazing than I thought it’d be. … I didn’t know my heart could hold this much love.”

The reality star announced on March 2 that she and Michael, 61, had welcomed their “sweet” second child together. (The Aussie is also the father of two children from a previous relationship.)

“He is absolutely incredible and amazing, and we are over-the-moon excited,” the Maryland native said on her Instagram Story at the time. “Michael just left the hospital to go be with Dean and give him some loving. It’s crazy how much I miss my son right now, even though I’m so happy and so blissful with this little guy. I just want us all to be together as a family, and I know it will happen soon.”

The news came six months after Ashley’s pregnancy reveal. “There’s no hiding this big belly anymore,” she wrote alongside her September 2020 baby bump debut. “We are elated to share our news with you! To say we are thankful is an absolute understatement.”

The Paper Wristbands author became a mom in July 2019 when Dean arrived, five years after her and Michael’s wedding.

“I never thought this day would come,” Ashley wrote via Instagram at the time. “When I learned I was pregnant, I started thinking about when I’d feel the first kicks. Then, when I was feeling the flutters, I wanted to know when I’d finally start to show. After watching the bump grow, my mind went to birthing day (WILL THIS REALLY HAPPEN?!) And when the day finally came that this sweet child came into our world, it felt like the sunniest day after a sky filled gray. The most sensational day of our shared life. Mickey and I are savoring every moment with our wonderful son.”