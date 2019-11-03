



First-time parents! Joanna Krupa and her husband, Douglas Nunes, welcomed their first baby on Saturday, November 2.

“One of the most amazing emotional and hardest days of my life. Little baby girl Asha-Leigh Presley Nunes born on 11/02/19 at 550pm. All I can say is women are true warriors,” Krupa captioned three photos with her newborn and husband on Sunday, November 3.

The Real Housewives of Miami alum, 40, announced in May that she and the businessman were expecting a little one. “Just wanted to share this amazing news with everyone,” the then-pregnant star captioned her Instagram announcement, featuring a positive Clearblue pregnancy test. “Hubby @nunes451 and I are beyond excited about this new chapter in our life and can’t wait to meet this little [angel].”

Later that same month, Krupa gave her followers a glimpse of her budding belly in a mirror selfie with her shirt tied up. “Morning small baby bump,” she captioned the social media upload. “But as the day progresses, by evening time it’s huge! #17weekspregnant.”

The model continued to document her pregnancy on Instagram, showing off everything from her workouts and ultrasound appointments to her maternity photo shoots and bump updates.

News of her and her husband’s baby-to-be came eight months after the Dancing With the Stars alum tied the knot in her native Poland. “We did it!” the former Bravo personality wrote on social media in August 2018. “It was a very private and small family gathering. Wish I could have shared it with all the people that I love.”

Just before her wedding ceremony, the Poland’s Next Top Model judge told Us Weekly exclusively that she had babies on brain. “God willing, we will start planning this year,” she told Us in June 2018 of expanding their family.

Prior to her relationship with Nunes, the former reality star was married to Romain Zago. They ended their almost four-year marriage in May 2017. She opened up to Us exclusively about their struggles five months later.

“My ex-husband and I did the L.A.-Miami thing but I feel like it’s definitely healthier if two people are in one city,” she explained to Us in October 2017. “The bicoastal relationship was really tough and I think that really had a lot to do with why we’re not together right now. Traveling from L.A. to Miami and then also traveling out of the country.”