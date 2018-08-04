Real Housewives of Miami star Joanna Krupa is a married woman! The reality star said “I do” to businessman Douglas Nunes on Saturday, August 4 in her native Poland.

The gorgeous bride, 39, walked down the aisle in a breathtaking Sylwia Romaniuk gown with a mermaid silhouette and a formfitting V-neck bodice and a flowing veil over an elegant updo.

The model’s sister, Marta Andretti (who also appeared on RHOM), served as a bridesmaid in a loosely draped nude sequin gown.

“We did it!” the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote on Instagram Saturday. “It was a very private and small family gathering … wish I could have shared it with all the people that I love.”

It didn’t stop the small group from celebrating in style, however: As seen on Krupa’s Instagram Stories, they crammed into a small golf cart after the ceremony while laughing and zipping through the streets of Krakow. “Hey!” Krupa said in the clip. “This is how we roll.”

Her husband also posted a smiling selfie with his new bride on Saturday, writing, “Done deal!”

Krupa told Us Weekly in June that she hoped to keep her nuptials “simple,” revealing that she even considered eloping at one point. “No big crazy wedding like I did the first time,” she said, referring to her 2013 wedding to Romain Zago. “Totally opposite.”

She also hinted that the couple may soon be growing their family: “God willing we will start planning this year.”

The Poland’s Next Top Model judge got engaged to Nunes in March, just nine months after finalizing her divorce from Zago, to whom she was wed for almost four years.