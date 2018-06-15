Low-key bride-to-be! Joanna Krupa isn’t looking to throw a big wedding this time around. The 39-year-old model dished exclusively to Us Weekly about her upcoming nuptials to fiance Douglas Nunes — and revealed whether babies are in their future.

“I think we will elope or do something simple,” Krupa told Us at the Grand Opening of the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 14.

“No big crazy wedding like I did the first time,” she said referring to her big day with ex Romain Zago. “Totally opposite.”

Krupa and Nunes — who got engaged in March just nine months after the former Real Housewives of Miami star finalized her divorce from Zago — have bigger things to plan for than a wedding. “God willing we will start planning this year,” she told Us of having kids right away.

The Polish-American TV personality revealed the news of their engagement in a sweet Instagram post in March where she showed off her gorgeous diamond ring with an audience of dogs in the background.

“Just another weekend in the Krupa-Nunes household,” she captioned the pic of her and her soon-to-be spouse’s hand.

Krupa and Zargo ended their almost four-year marriage in May 2017 and opened up to Us Weekly about her dating life later that year.

“Honestly, right now I’m trying to focus on work. I just feel like men in Hollywood are looking a trophy wife,” she told Us in October. “It’s really hard to get to know somebody, to get to know you for you. So I think Hollywood is a tough dating city. I think I’m kind of over it for right now and I’m more focused on work to see where that takes me and if prince charming comes along, great. But I just feel like it’s really tough in L.A.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!