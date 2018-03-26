That ring! Joanna Krupa is engaged to businessman Douglas Nunes, just months after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Romain Zago.

“Just another weekend in the Krupa-Nunes household,” the former Real Housewives of Miami star, 38, captioned an Instagram photo of her new rock on Sunday, March 25.

In the pic, the future spouses hold hands above their three dogs, who are resting on their bed.

Krupa and Zago split after less than four years of marriage in May 2017. She’d later open up about her dating life while attending the Cinefashion Film Awards in L.A. that October.

“Honestly, right now I’m trying to focus on work. I just feel like men in Hollywood are looking a trophy wife,” the Polish-American model exclusively told Us Weekly at the event. “It’s really hard to get to know somebody, to get to know you for you. So I think Hollywood is a tough dating city. I think I’m kind of over it for right now and I’m more focused on work to see where that takes me and if prince charming comes along, great. But I just feel like it’s really tough in L.A.”

She added: “My ex-husband and I did the L.A.-Miami thing but I feel like it’s definitely healthier if two people are in one city. The bicoastal relationship was really tough and I think that really had a lot to do with why we’re not together right now. Traveling from L.A. to Miami and then also traveling out of the country. It would be nice to meet somebody local and just settle here.”

At the time, she insisted that the exes were “friends” and that they still talked on a daily basis.

