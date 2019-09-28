



Baby No. 3! Eva Marcille gave birth to her third child, son Maverick, on Friday, September 27, her rep confirms exclusively to Us Weekly. This is her second child with husband Michael Sterling.

Us confirmed in May that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 34, and the attorney were expecting a baby. “She is pregnant and due in the fall,” a source told Us at the time.

The next month, the reality star revealed to Extra that she was expecting a son. “It’s a boy,” she said at the time. “I haven’t told anyone.”

The Bravo personality, who welcomed Marley, 4, in 2014 with ex-boyfriend Kevin McCall, gave birth to her and Sterling’s first child in April 2018.

“Eva Marcille and fiancé Michael Sterling are happy to announce the birth of their baby boy, Michael Todd Sterling Jr.,” the America’s Next Top Model season 3 winner’s rep told Us at the time. “Marley Rae’s little brother made his debut at 5:59 p.m. on April 13, 2018, weighing 7.3 pounds and measuring 19.5 inches. Mom and Michael Jr. are doing amazing and thank everyone for their light and love.”

The model married Sterling in October 2018, less than a year after he got down on one knee. “[Marley’s] going to be my flower girl and she’s super excited,” the Los Angeles native told Essence before her nuptials. “We talk about the wedding often, about her being a part of it and her picking out a fancy dress.”

Marcille went on to say, “[Sterling and I] met in Atlanta and fell in love in Atlanta. [He] is from Beaumont, Texas, and I’m from Los Angeles, so I think it only appropriate for us to actually get married … where we met.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!