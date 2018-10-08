Happily ever after! Eva Marcille married Michael Sterling on Sunday, October 7, in Atlanta, Us Weekly can confirm.

Guests included Marcille’s costars Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 33, announced on Christmas Day in 2017 that she and lawyer had gotten engaged after more than a year of dating. “I said yes!!!!” Marcille wrote alongside a selfie on Instagram where she debuted the stunning engagement ring.

According to Marcille, A-town is a special place for the newlyweds. “We met in Atlanta and fell in love in Atlanta,” the reality TV personality told Essence in January. “My fiancé is from Beaumont, Texas, and I’m from Los Angeles so I think it only appropriate for us to actually get married … where we met.”

The America’s Next Top Model winner also spoke about her 4-year-old daughter, Marley Rae — whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Kevin McCall — playing a big part in the nuptials: “She’s going to be my flower girl and she’s super excited. We talk about the wedding often, about her being a part of it and her picking out a fancy dress.”

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together last November and in March of this year, they were showered with love at a party in Atlanta. “My baby shower was absolutely awesome. Being surrounded by my mother, my fiancé, my daughter, family and friends was truly beautiful,” Marcille gushed to Us Weekly. “Having a support system is such a blessing. I had friends and family come from all over the USA!”

Us exclusively announced in April that they had welcomed a baby boy. “Eva Marcille and fiancé Michael Sterling are happy to announce the birth of their baby boy, Michael Todd Sterling Jr. Marley Rae’s little brother made his debut at 5:59 p.m. on April 13, 2018, weighing 7.3 lbs and measuring 19 ½ inches,” her rep told Us at the time. “Mom and Michael Jr. are doing amazing and thank everyone for their light and love.”

Marcille has a lot to celebrate this year. In June, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the former model would be featured as a full-time cast member on the upcoming season of the Bravo series.

