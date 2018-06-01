Eva Marcille has secured her peach! The America’s Next Top Model winner will be a full-time cast member on season 11 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

Marcille, 33, joined the franchise as a friend for season 10 earlier this year. She made her debut on the series during the January 28 episode, and joined the women on their cast trip to Barcelona. Back in March, the model opened up to Us Weekly about the series and her costar Kenya Moore.

“She was gone for most of the season,” Marcille told Us. “And I thought mean girls died in like high school like, I didn’t realize they were knocking on 50 but hey girl live your best … I thought like she’s on this whole other space you know … I get her irritation towards certain people that she’s had history with.”

Since wrapping her first stint on RHOA, Marcille has welcomed a baby boy with her fiancé Michael Sterling.

“Eva Marcille and fiancé Michael Sterling are happy to announce the birth of their baby boy, Michael Todd Sterling Jr. Marley Rae’s little brother made his debut at 5:59 p.m. on April 13, 2018, weighing 7.3 lbs and measuring 19 ½ inches,” her rep told Us at the time. “Mom and Michael Jr. are doing amazing and thank everyone for their light and love.”

The Bravo personality also shares 4-year-old daughter Marley Rae with her ex-boyfriend Kevin McCall.

Other confirmed cast shakeups on RHOA season 11 include the departures of full-time cast member Shereé Whitfield and friend Kim Zolciak-Biermann. Multiple sources confirmed to Us on April 10 that Whitfield had been fired from the franchise — for a second time. The She By Shereé designer originally left the show in 2012 after the first four seasons, but rejoined the series as a friend in season 8, before securing her full-time spot for seasons 9 and 10.

Zolciak-Biermann, meanwhile, abruptly quit RHOA during season 5 and started filming her spinoff series, Don’t Be Tardy. While she was a full-time cast member for the first five seasons, she returned in a friend role for season 10, but is not set to appear in season 11 after claiming she was ganged up on during the reunion.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is expected to return to Bravo later this year.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!