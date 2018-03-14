Eva Marcille may be new to the Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she’s familiar with the drama! The model opened up to Us Weekly‘s managing editor Brody Brown about the series, and even admitted she’s afraid of costars Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kenya Moore.

“It doesn’t exist,” Eva, who made her debut on RHOA during the January 28 episode, exclusively told Us when asked about her relationship with Kenya. “Yeah, she’s like coming for me and no one sent for her. I really don’t understand what it is.”

“She was gone for most of the season,” the America’s Next Top Model cycle 3 winner continued. “And I thought mean girls died in like high school like, I didn’t realize they were knocking on 50 but hey girl live your best … I thought like she’s on this whole other space you know … I get her irritation towards certain people that she’s had history with.”

Kenya has been noticeably absent from the most recent episodes of RHOA, skipping the cast trip to Barcelona. Kim also chose not to attend the vacation.

“I haven’t been around Kenya and her husband … Or Kim,” Eva explained. “Yeah, they both scare me. Just to be completely honest they both scare me.”

Kim and Kenya do not get along and their feud escalated earlier this season when the Don’t Be Tardy star called Kenya’s marriage to Marc Daly “fake” and Kenya accused Kim of “pimping” out her daughter Brielle for John Legend tickets.

“You know what, I’m not really friends with either of them,” Eva said. “And because I’m pregnant I can’t have a cocktail yet so I would wait to, like, really interact with them when I can have a cocktail.”

As previously reported, Eva, who is currently working on the Eva Marcille Home Collection, announced in November that she is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with her fiancé, Atlanta mayoral candidate Michael Sterling. Eva also shares daughter Marley Rae, 4, with her ex-boyfriend Kevin McCall.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

