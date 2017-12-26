A Christmas proposal! Eva Marcille announced on Instagram on Monday, December 25, that she is engaged to lawyer Michael Sterling.

“I said yes!!!!” the new Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 33, captioned a selfie while showing off her stunning diamond engagement ring.

I said yes!!!! 💍 A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on Dec 25, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

Marcille has had plenty to celebrate this holiday season. She announced her second pregnancy in November. The mother of 3-year-old daughter Marley Rae, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Kevin McCall, is expecting a baby boy with Sterling, a recent mayoral candidate in Atlanta whom she has been dating for more than a year.

“We’re Expecting!!! 5 months in and we couldn’t be more excited!!! @miketsterling gets a mini me and #Marley gets a sidekick,” the model gushed on Instagram on November 21.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in September that the America’s Next Top Model cycle 3 winner was added to the season 10 cast of RHOA. “I’m so excited to join NeNe [Leakes] and the ladies for the 10th season of RHOA. Atlanta and America, get ready!” Marcille told Us in a statement at the time. She will make her debut on the Bravo reality series later this season.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

