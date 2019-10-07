Joanna Krupa is getting close! The Real Housewives of Miami alum celebrated her baby shower on Sunday, October 6.

“It was definitely one of the most amazing baby showers I think I could have ever imagined,” Krupa gushed to Us Weekly exclusively. “It was such a special day for my baby girl. I’m very grateful. It was her day basically. Not mine, it was hers!”

The reality star, 40, announced in May that she and Douglas Nunes are expecting their first child when she posted an Instagram photo featuring a Clearblue pregnancy test. “Hi Guys! Just wanted to share this amazing news with everyone,” she captioned the picture. “Hubby @nunes451 and I are beyond excited about this new chapter in our life and can’t wait to meet this little [angel].”

This baby news came nearly a month after the Dancing With the Stars alum hinted that she and the businessman, 46, are starting a family when she wished him a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my other half , my partner in crime and my forever pain in the butt,” Krupa captioned throwback shots of her and her husband as babies. “I love you @nunes451 . Happy I get to share the same birthday with you. Excited to start this new chapter in life with you.”

The Poland’s Next Top Model judge revealed the sex of their baby-to-be in September with the help of rescue dogs wearing pink balloons tied around them.

“I had a feeling that it could have been a girl because the way that I am carrying, I guess some people thought that I was going to have a girl,” the pregnant star told Access at the time. “But it’s funny, whenever I thought I was going to be ready to be a mom, I always thought I would have a baby boy first so he could take care of his second sibling. But when I did get pregnant and really thought about it, I really wanted to have a baby girl.”

She and Nunes tied the knot in August 2018 in her native Poland. “We did it!” the bride wrote on Instagram after the ceremony. “It was a very private and small family gathering … wish I could have shared it with all the people that I love.”

The former Bravo personality was previously married to Romain Zaigo form 2013 to 2017.