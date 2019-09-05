



Surprise! Pregnant Joanna Krupa announced the sex of her and Douglas Nunes’ baby-to-be with the help of rescue dogs.

The Real Housewives of Miami alum, 40, sat on a couch with her eyes closed in a Wednesday, September 4, Access video before a group of pooches ran into the room. The cute canines had pink balloons tied around them.

“I had a feeling that it could have been a girl because the way that I am carrying, I guess some people thought that I was going to have a girl,” the former reality star told the outlet. “But it’s funny, whenever I thought I was going to be ready to be a mom, I always thought I would have a baby boy first so he could take care of his second sibling. But when I did get pregnant and really thought about it, I really wanted to have a baby girl.”

The Poland’s Next Top Model judge already has baby No. 2 on the brain, though, telling the outlet, “I am at the age that it’s like, now or never! Plus, my body is already kind of not going to be perfect, so I might as well just get it out of the way … and then work on my body and get it back to what it used to be.”

She and Nunes announced in May that they are expecting their first child. “Hi Guys! Just wanted to share this amazing news with everyone,” the former Bravo personality captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “Hubby @nunes451 and I are beyond excited about this new chapter in our life and can’t wait to meet this little [angel].”

The pair tied the knot in August 2018. The Dancing With the Stars alum was previously married to Romain Zago from 2013 to 2017.

