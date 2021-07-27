Celebrating the little one! The Challenge stars Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols are counting down to the days until their first child, a baby boy, arrives — and having two baby showers.

Compono, 28, celebrated her first shower in Baldwin, New York, on Long Island, on July 10, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. The shower featured some of her closest friends and family.

“The baby shower was so much fun. With so many things getting canceled the last year for us, like our engagement party, bridal shower and wedding, it was so nice to have all my friends and family together celebrating,” the reality star told Us. “My mom did an amazing job planning it and we had a blast! Next up, my Michigan baby shower.”

Although some of her besties — including The Challenge‘s Kailah Calisas and Nany Gonzalez — couldn’t make the trip, the eight-time competitor felt lucky to be able to have her celebration amid the pandemic.

Compono and Nichols, 33, announced the pregnancy news on Valentine’s Day, sharing a series of pics via Instagram.

“Happy Valentine’s Day! I gave Jenna some lovin’, and she’s giving me a family. I have never been this excited. August couldn’t come soon enough…because that is when Jenna will officially be a milf,” Nichols captioned his Instagram post at the time.

Later that month, the New York native revealed that she will be unable to get an epidural because of her “heart issues,” which includes VSD, a heart defect due to abnormal connections between the heart’s lower chambers and MVP, an improper closer of the valve between two chambers.

“My mom had big babies (10 pounds) and Zach was 10 pounds,” she shared via Instagram Story at the time. “So that’s a little scary.”

The pair, who met while competing on The Challenge: Battle of the Exes 2 in 2015, got engaged in 2019. After having to postpone their wedding, they eventually tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in March in Michigan. They are planning a larger celebration in April 2022.

Scroll through the photos below to see inside her baby shower!