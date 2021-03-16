Congrats to the happy couple! Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols tied the knot in Michigan on Saturday, March 13, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to photos posted via social media, the Challenge costars said “I do” in an intimate ceremony that was attended by loved ones. The duo also confirmed the news via Instagram while sharing a photo from their special day.

“We decided to have a mini personal wedding with just our immediate family in MI ❤️,” their statement read on Tuesday, March 16. “Our big one will be April 2nd 2022 in NY! 😝.”

The private gathering occurred after the couple announced in November 2020 that their wedding would be postponed to 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Their initial date was set for February 13.

“With everything going on, we didn’t want anyone to feel pressured or worried about attending our wedding,” Compono, 28, told Us exclusively the following month. “It is supposed to be a celebration. We have so many friends and family, it was impossible for everyone to feel comfortable and we didn’t want people to have to make the decision to come or not. We decided that we would postpone until 2022 when things are hopefully better by then.”

She continued, “It was a really hard decision. I have been finalizing so many things with my planner, Kristin Buonaiuto, and crossing my fingers things would blow over soon. But I think we made the right decision. I also want to send positive vibes out to all my other brides, because it’s a really hard thing to go through!”

Compono and Nichols, 33, dated on and off after meeting while competing on The Challenge: Battle of the Exes 2 in 2014. They got engaged in 2019 at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City.

After initially putting their wedding plans on hold, the MTV stars announced on Valentine’s Day that they were expecting their first child.

“Zach & I are expecting our first baby. After our wedding was postponed, we decided to start the next chapter of our lives,” the Real World alum wrote via Instagram last month. “It really wasn’t a hard decision for us, we were both super excited and ready. Luckily, we were fortunate enough to get pregnant on our first try and have had zero complications regarding my first trimester. We are truly blessed and we can’t wait to meet our little one in August 👶🏼.”

Sharing similar photos to Instagram, Nichols wrote, “ I gave Jenna some lovin, and she’s giving me a family. I have never been this excited. August couldn’t come soon enough … because that is when Jenna will officially be a milf ❤️👶🏻.”

Not long before the baby news broke, Compono spoke to Us exclusively about the pair’s plans to start a family. “I personally wanted to get married before babies,” she said in December 2020. “But with our wedding being pushed back, we are going to get married at the courthouse sometime in January and take it from there.”