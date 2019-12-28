



And a puppy makes four! The Challenge stars Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono welcomed a new dog to the family, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

The pitbull arrived from Third Eye Kennels, who gifted the dog to the newly engaged couple, on Friday, December 27. Tyler from Third Eye Kennels flew to Michigan to personally hand-deliver the dog to Zach, 32, and Jenna, 26.

Jenna told Us that it was a process finding the perfect canine pal to join the family. The MTV personality revealed that she had a dog pass away last Christmas and it made her skeptical to get another pet. She and Zach are also the proud owners of their great dane, Remi.

While the former Real World: San Diego star wanted to adopt another great dane or a bulldog, Jenna had her heart set on a pitbull. After searching through numerous kennels and pounds, the pair came across Third Eye Kennels on Instagram where they fell head over heels for one special tan, blue-eyed pup.

“I immediately fell in love with this little tan chunky pitbull,” Jenna told Us. “I showed Zach and he immediately fell in love as well. I won! We were getting the pitbull!”

After debating on a name, Jenna and Zach decided to name him Bocce, like a bocce ball, because, “We wanted something Italian and different and he is round like ball.”

Bocce’s first day was intimidating, as Jenna explained he was “a little shy at first, but he’s made himself at home.” Luckily, the pooch gets along with their great dane and his favorite activities include walking and sleeping.

She added, “He has already stolen our hearts and we are obsessed.”

Jenna admitted that she and her fiancé‘s dog parenting styles are a little different. Zach takes on the strict role and “believes in discipline and structure,” meanwhile, Jenna’s philosophy is “kisses and snacks.” The duo split up their doggy duties with Zack taking care of the morning shift, Jenna doing the afternoon shift and both of them tending to Bocce at night.

December has been a month filled with celebrations for the happy couple, who met while competing on The Challenge: Battles of the Exes 2 in 2014. Zach proposed to Jenna on December 21 after the duo rekindled their romance in May 2018.