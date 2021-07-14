Getting close! Granger Smith’s pregnant wife, Amber Smith, gave an inside look at her baby shower on Wednesday, July 14.

“Had a beautiful shower for Mav in my hometown with my lifelong friends and family,” the actress, 39, captioned an Instagram slideshow of party pics. “I honestly can’t believe I’m doing this all over again. Many tears were shed, grief and joy are parallel on this journey, but Mavi is so loved and we can’t wait to hold him in about 5 weeks. God is good. #34weeks.”

In the social media upload, the Texas native was all smiles in a floral dress, her baby bump on display.

She and Granger, 41, are already the parents of daughter London, 9, and son Lincoln, 7. In June 2019, their 3-year-old son, River, died in a drowning accident.

The couple honored the late toddler in their March pregnancy reveal. “Sweet Riv, because of the beautiful life you lived, we are forever changed, and we will continue honoring your big, little legacy until we come home to you,” the expectant star wrote. “To God we give all the glory, and we can’t wait to meet our new little boy August 2021.”

Amber went on to write, “Never did I think at 39 I would be blessed with expecting another baby boy. These past couple of years have been so rough but also so full of so much joy, hope, healing, growing and grace from God.”

The country singer added in a post of his own that their family’s story “isn’t finished yet,” gushing, “Life isn’t perfect. Sometimes it’s beat up and broken but it’s NEVER hopeless. God promises that. … Through our suffering and joy, God’s glory radiates through it all! A new Smith boy is due in August.”

The little one will be their rainbow baby, he revealed via Instagram later that same month while describing his wife’s in vitro fertilization journey and previous miscarriage.

“I’ve seen Amber go through so much in the last few years and I watched her yet again with steadfast resilience navigate physical and emotional pain while preparing her body,” the “That’s Why I Love Dirt Roads” singer wrote in March. “It’s been a roller coaster ride!”

The songwriter and Amber tied the knot in February 2010 after meeting on the set of his “Don’t Listen to the Radio” music video.