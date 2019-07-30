Looking back. One year after their 2010 wedding, Granger Smith and Amber Smith started growing their family.

The country singer, 39, and the actress, 37, welcomed their daughter, London, in 2011. The little one became a big sister in 2014 when her baby brother, Lincoln, was born. River joined the family in 2016.

In June 2019, the “Backroad Song” singer revealed that his youngest child had died. “I have to deliver unthinkable news,” he captioned a father-son shot on social media at the time. “We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived. Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father.”

The Texas native added: “Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this.”

In lieu of gifts, the BMI Award winner asked his followers to donate to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name.

His wife shared the same story on her account, adding: “Nothing can prepare a mother to deliver this kind of news.”

Following the couple’s posts, Granger’s rep told Us Weekly in a statement that River’s accident was “a tragic drowning at home.”

