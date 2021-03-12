Fourteen months after their 3-year-old son, River, drowned, Granger Smith and his wife, Amber Smith, are expecting a baby boy.

“We’re pregnant,” the country singer, 41, captioned a Thursday, March 11, Instagram video of himself praying with Amber, 39, and their kids — London, 9, and Lincoln, 7. “I don’t have many words for this video. Life isn’t perfect. Sometimes it’s beat up and broken but it’s NEVER hopeless. God promises that.”

The Texas native went on to write, “Our story isn’t finished yet, and neither is yours! Through our suffering and joy, God’s glory radiates through it all! A new Smith boy is due in August.”

In the footage, Amber showed her baby bump progress while her family members touched her stomach. The little ones also proudly held up ultrasound shots.

The pregnant star added in a post of her own: “Never did I think at 39 I would be blessed with expecting another baby boy. These past couple of years have been so rough but also so full of so much joy, hope, healing, growing and grace from God. … Lord, I pray that our story can speak life to someone else who may be suffering to never give up hope. To surrender their burdens to you. To trust you even when it hurts.”

The actress concluded with a note to her late son. “Sweet Riv, because of the beautiful life you lived, we are forever changed, and we will continue honoring your big, little legacy until we come home to you,” Amber wrote. “To God we give all the glory, and we can’t wait to meet our new little boy August 2021.”

The couple announced in June 2019 that their toddler had died in an accidental drowning.

“I have to deliver unthinkable news,” the “City Boy Stuck” singer wrote via Facebook at the time. “We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived. Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father.”

The CMT Music Award winner called River “special,” adding, “Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this.”

In June 2020, Amber reflected on surviving their first year without River. “There have been many turns, many bumpy spots and many just outright falls, but we are walking, we are moving, we are taking the next steps and I can say that one year later, we are different,” she captioned an Instagram slideshow of throwback photos. “In a strange way, we are stronger by His grace. We have learned so much about ourselves and our family and our God. Today we start year two. A lot of people say it’s harder than the first. I don’t know how it could be but I’m ready to take it on, even if I have tears streaming down my face. I’m ready to keep learning and keep growing and keep trusting my God.”