Memories to last a lifetime. Witney Carson celebrated the upcoming arrival of her first child alongside fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold.

Arnold, 26, shared a photo on Saturday, November 14, via Instagram of herself and Carson, 27, at the baby shower. The duo smiled as they posed together with Carson cradling her baby bump.

“Loved celebrating this beautiful mama to be ❤️❤️ I am so happy for you @witneycarson cannot wait to meet baby boy!!” she captioned the picture. Carson commented on the post writing, “Love you linds! ❤️”

The longtime pals announced their pregnancies within months of each other. Carson revealed in July that she and her husband, Carson McAllister, are expecting their first child together.

“Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!! We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now🙏🏼😭❤️,” the So You Think You Can Dance alum captioned a post that featured photos of her sonogram results and pregnancy test. “We found out together with @clearblue, which was so surreal and special! Getting our results in words made this whole thing that much more real! We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives!”

One month later, Carson announced that she and McAllister, 27, will welcome a baby boy in January.

Arnold, for her part, shared the news in May that she and her husband, Sam Cusick, are expecting their first child. Carson showed her support when she helped her DWTS costar celebrate her own baby shower in September. Arnold gave birth to her daughter, Sage, on November 2.

In August, Carson told Us Weekly that she and Arnold were having different experiences with their pregnancies.

“We have not had the same pregnancies at all,” she said at the time. “Just recently, her pelvis is starting to hurt a lot and she, like, can barely walk. She’s like, ‘It’s the weirdest thing.’ Other than that, she hasn’t been really sick. She hasn’t been feeling any cramping at all.”

Days before Arnold gave birth, the Utah native told Entertainment Tonight that she was excited to enter motherhood with Carson by her side.

“It’s actually insane,” she said in an interview published on November 4. “We’ve done so many things in our lives together, so it’s like, naturally, why wouldn’t we get pregnant together? It’s so funny because you can’t really plan a pregnancy. I mean, you can plan when you want to try, but it’s not like it’s always going to happen when you want it to.”

Arnold added, “It’s perfect we have a boy and a girl. I feel like it’ll be good because boy and girl friend relationships are so much fun. They can be partners, maybe girlfriend, boyfriend, who knows.”