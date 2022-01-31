Feeling floral! Pregnant Morgan Stewart rang in her second child’s upcoming arrival with a Sunday, January 30, baby shower.

“After 28847483874737 canceled events [amid the coronavirus pandemic], an intimate shower was had!” the E! News Daily Pop host, 33, captioned an Instagram slideshow of “orange spam” party pics.

In the social media upload, the former reality star cradled her baby bump in a mixed-pattern dress while posing in front of a flower wall. The California native’s husband, Jordan McGraw, joined her in a few photos, as well as their 11-month-old daughter, Row.

The Hills: Next Generations’ Kaitlynn Carter commented that the baby bash looked “gorgeous,” while Bachelor in Paradise’s Raven Gates, who just welcomed son Gates, added heart-eye emojis. As for McGraw, 35, the country singer wrote, “The MOST beautiful mama. Orange you so happy about your day?”

The musician’s mom, Robin McGraw, added, “It was the most beautiful and loving day ever! It was like a dream! I loved being surrounded by so much happiness.”

The couple wed in December 2020 in California, welcoming their baby girl two months after their at-home nuptials. “Row Renggli McGraw just wanted me to quickly update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices and 16 pushes later … she decided to join our party,” the new mom told her Instagram followers in February 2021. “And she’s definitely the coolest girl I’ve ever met.”

The Texas native praised his wife’s parenting skills in a post of his own in April 2021, gushing, “My favorite thing to do is watch Morgan with Row. I’ve never seen someone take to something as naturally as Morgan has to being a MOM. The love and attention and care and protection that she gives our little nugget is the most comforting and amazing thing I’ve ever seen. She never skips a beat with Row… and when I become the second baby she has to deal with, she doesn’t skip a beat with me either. I love you! Row is one lucky little girl.”

The pair announced in September of that same year that baby No. 2 was on the way. “Round two,” the country singer wrote via Instagram in 2021, while Stewart added, “Maybe this baby will look like me??”

Keep scrolling to see family photos from the Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum’s baby shower, as well as the entertainment journalist’s bright decor.