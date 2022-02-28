Pretty in pink! Pregnant Jen Saviano celebrated her baby boy’s upcoming arrival at a Sunday, February 27, shower.

“Today though,” the Bachelor alum, 32, captioned an Instagram video of herself walking into the bash while showing her bump progress in a pink gown. “Welcome to Jen’s baby shower,” read a sign at the entrance.

The Florida native showed more party pictures via Instagram Stories, from the mimosa bar to the table settings. In addition to enjoying lunch, guests played a game guessing the expectant star’s baby bump size.

The event came one month after the former reality star announced her pregnancy news. “Surpriseee!” the Bachelor in Paradise alum wrote via Instagram in January. “We can’t wait to meet you, little B.”

The former ABC personality shared a video of herself and boyfriend Landon Ricker finding out the sex of their baby-to-be earlier this month. “My best friend. My boys,” the pregnant star captioned the footage.

“Baby BOY,” Ricker captioned an Instagram post of his own. “Words can’t describe the amount of excitement that awaits our little guy’s grand entrance so here’s a little video of our initial reaction.”

The Flagler College grad is in the third trimester of her pregnancy, and she gave her followers a “little preggo update” on February 16.

“I live in stretchy, soft, sized-up leggings,” Saviano wrote alongside a selfie at the time. “I have an unquenchable thirst most days, so I have a massive water jug with me at all times. No stretch marks so far (praise), I drench myself in oils and creams every night. I’ve had a consistent aversion to onion, garlic and anything roasted, ie: peanut butter, coffee, roasted veggies. Feels like parosmia? The taste is completely distorted.”

The Miss Lifestyler blogger noted that “little B [was] head down” and often “sucker-punching [her] in the crotch,” gushing, “Ultrasound showed super chubby cheeks, full lips and some head hair.”

The Tennessee resident’s fellow Bachelor Nation members have been supportive amid her pregnancy, with Tayshia Adams, Adam Gottschalk and more commenting on her Instagram posts.

“You’re the cutest, Jen,” the former Bachelorette, 31, told the mom-to-be, while the new dad, also 31, added, “You’re going to be [an] amazing parent.” Lace Morris, for her part, called Saviano “the hottest preggo” she’s ever seen.

Keep scrolling for a glimpse of Saviano’s baby shower.