Party pic! Pregnant Jessica Szohr shared the sex of her baby-to-be while celebrating her baby shower.

“We can’t wait to meet you, baby girl!” the Gossip Girl alum, 35, wrote via Instagram earlier this month. The actress cradled her baby bump in the social media upload in a white coat and pink floral dress. Matching balloons could be seen in the distance.

“What. A. Beauty,” Jamie-Lynn Sigler commented on the post, while Haylie Duff wrote, “Gorgeous.”

The Wisconsin native went on to post another photo from her baby bash with her boyfriend, Brad Richardson, on Sunday, December 13. “The ultimate gift: Love,” Szohr captioned the PDA pic. “You make our world brighter than I could have ever imagined! Thank you, baby.”

The couple announced in September that they are expecting their first child together. (The professional hockey player, 35, is also the father of a daughter with his ex-wife, Lauren Hunt.)

The pregnant star debuted her budding belly at the time, writing, “Full of joy!”

The Instagram post came hours after the Orville star teased her pregnancy news on her Story. “Let life surprise you,” the Shameless alum captioned a black-and-white photo.

Szohr is “nervous” about breast-feeding her little one, she said on her Thursday, December 17, Instagram Story. “Is that wrong?” the mom-to-be asked her followers. She recorded herself watching a nursing instruction video while making confused faces and touching her chest.

Us Weekly confirmed in February 2019 that she and Richardson were dating, and they made their romance public the following month.

The Twin Peaks alum previously dated her Gossip Girl costar Ed Westwick from 2008 until 2010, and had an on-again, off-again relationship with NFL star Aaron Rodgers. Szohr dated the athlete, 37, in 2011 before they reunited three years later. After they called it quits, she went on to date New York Jets player Scotty McKnight from 2015 to 2018.

As for Richardson, the Canada native married Hunt in 2014. They split shortly before his and Szohr’s relationship went public.