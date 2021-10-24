Showered with love! Raven Gates celebrated her first pregnancy with a festive baby shower alongside several of her reality TV friends.

“My little baby mama💙 I’ve been inspired by this gal since the day we met, and it’s wild to think I wouldn’t be where I am now without her,” the 30-year-old Grey Suede founder’s friend and fellow Bachelor Nation alum, Tia Booth, captioned an Instagram gallery on Sunday, October 24, from the Texas festivities one day earlier. “We’ve been through so many seasons of life together, but seeing you as a mama is gonna be the best one yet! I love you, sister!! God Bless the broken road that led us to where we are! #babyG.”

The 30-year-old Bachelor in Paradise season 7 alum — whose been longtime friends with Gates since they both lived in nearby Arkansas towns — donned an orange, long-sleeve dress and gray ankle boots as she posed for a snap with the mama-to-be, who wore an off-the-shoulder blue dress from It’s NOMB The Label.

The Nashville resident also shared photos of the shower decor, which included large letters that spelled “baby” in lights and blue balloons.

Gates commented on her friend’s post, writing, “You’re going to make me cry 😭 I love you sister ❤️.”

Booth was not the only Bachelor Nation alum in attendance. Reality TV personalities Amanda Stanton, Alexis Waters and Madison Prewett also showed their support for the expectant mom.

“From BIP to Baby G (ahh I’m cheesy 🥴😂) took the quickest trip to Dallas to shower @ravennicolegates,” the Lani the Label founder, 31, wrote. “Can’t wait to meet this sweet boy! He’s got the coolest parents ever and he doesn’t even know it yet 💙.”

While the California native noted she traveled to Dallas for the “shortest trip ever” via Instagram Stories on Saturday, she was “so happy I got to see these cuties,” alongside a selfie with Waters, 28.

Another reality TV personality also stepped out to support the new mama too, as Big Brother’s Jessica Nickson (neé Graf) shared a gushing tribute to the Bachelor in Paradise alum.

Nickson — who shares daughters Maverick, 2, and Carter, 12 months, with husband Cody — posted an array of photos from the special day on the social media platform, including one of the ornately decorated, four-tiered cake and dessert display.

Three months after the boutique owner tied the knot with Adam Gottschalk, the pair announced in July that they were expecting their first child — a baby boy — together.

“OVER THE MOON EXCITED TO SHARE THE NEWS!” the Bachelor season 21 alum captioned a July 25, Instagram post. “Our Honeymoon baby will be here in January! I’ve loved you before you were in my womb!”

One month earlier, the couple exclusively gushed about having “major baby fever” after their April wedding.

“We’re definitely working on a family. Hopefully, sooner than later, that would be great,” Gates exclusively told Us Weekly in June.

