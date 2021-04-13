Celebrating their mini Situation! Pregnant Lauren Sorrentino and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino threw a baby shower on Sunday, April 10, ahead of their son’s arrival.

“Celebrating baby Sitch!” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars captioned party pictures on their baby-to-be’s Instagram account. “Thank you to all our guests and vendors who made this day extra special for all of us!!! We are is blessed!”

The MTV personalities were all smiles at their bash, planned by Meena Lee of 5th Avenue Weddings. The mom-to-be, 36, showed her baby bump progress in a white dress, while her husband, 38, sported a blue T-shirt and jeans.

The reality stars announced in November 2020 that they are expecting their first child after previously suffering a miscarriage. “We have a baby Situation,” the Sorrentinos alum captioned his Instagram reveal at the time.

His wife added with a post of her own: “Our biggest blessing is on its way.”

The following month, the pair revealed the sex of their upcoming arrival via Instagram with the help of blue Christmas lights. Mike exclusively told Us Weekly in January that he “had a hunch the whole time” that they have a son on the way.

“I was in so much shock and just happy that everything was going well that I couldn’t even get past it to thinking what the sex was,” he added at the time, noting that Lauren had already started thinking about baby No. 2.

“It’s so funny. She’s like, ‘Honey, right after we have this first one, we’re going to have another one,’” Mike told Us. “I was like, ‘Honey, let’s calm down. One step at a time.’ But I think she’s onto something. We definitely would like around three children, I think.”

Lauren chimed in that she wants three kids, although that number sounds “a little aggressive.” She explained, “We both grew up in big families. He’s one of four, I’m one of four, but it’s a lot. So it’ll definitely be more than one, and everyone says, like, get the baby stage out of the way, so we might just keep going.”

Keep scrolling to see her and Mike celebrating their baby shower, from their coronavirus precautions to their blue decor.