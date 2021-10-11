The final stretch! Astrid Loch rang in her first child’s upcoming arrival with a high tea-themed baby shower on Sunday, October 10.

“Beyond thankful to be showered by such incredible women,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 31, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “Seeing all my different worlds collide in one place to celebrate baby W was truly magical. Overwhelmed to know just how loved our little angel already is. Special thank you to @haley.bogaert and @sarakchop for hosting this beautiful event and spoiling me endlessly.”

The Bachelor Nation member cradled her baby bump in a green dress at the bash, posing with friends and in front of “BABY” balloons. The Germany native showed off bouquets, gifts and more in her social media upload.

The party came five months after the former reality star announced that she and fiancé Kevin Wendt have a little one on the way.

“A dream come true,” the Bachelor alum wrote via Instagram in May. “One of the first conversations @kevin.c.wendt and I had was about how we both loved kids and couldn’t wait to have our own. When I think about Kev holding our little angel for the first time my heart flutters. Even in my wildest dreams I couldn’t have imagined how amazing this would all feel.”

The former ABC personalities are already the parents of two rescue dogs — Ace and Beanie.

Loch and the firefighter, 37, met and fell in love on season 5 of BiP, reconciling and getting engaged after leaving the show separately. While the pair were initially set to tie the knot in November 2020, they postponed their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve decided to postpone to November 2021 and weirdly enough we’re actually OK with it,” the bride-to-be told her Instagram followers in July 2020. “With everything going on in the world, uncertainty ahead, and so many changes happening in our lives (more on that soon) we realized it was time to take a step back and reevaluate our priorities. And as much as I was disappointed at first (mostly bc now we won’t get married on Friday the 13th) it’s been a great reminder of why we’re getting married in the first place.”

One year later, the pair pushed the date back again because of Loch’s pregnancy. “Third time’s the charm,” the expectant star joked via Instagram in July.

Keep scrolling to see Loch’s “magical” shower.