Twerking mama to be! Ashley Graham ditched the finger sandwiches and traditional baby games for body jewelry and tattoos at her baby shower on Friday, November 8.

The supermodel, 32, and her husband, Justin Ervin, welcomed guests at The Foundry in New York City where they enjoyed a candy bar, a manicure station, a tattoo station and a piercing station. The venue was decorated with cream, yellow and purple balloons that read, “It’s a Mom.”

“Thank you so much,” Graham said to her guests with her filmmaker hubby, 31, by her side. “This is bigger than our wedding. This is like Christmas!”

The American Beauty Star host made sure to hit the dance floor in a body-hugging red gown that showed off her baby bump. Her guests included CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King, CNN style host Derek Blasberg, fashion stylist Cary Tauben, author Latham Thomas, her mother, Linda Graham, and Ervin’s mother, Katie.

“Baby shower to end all baby showers,” Linda wrote alongside a series of Instagram photos from the festive bash.

“Celebrating this hot momma to be @ashleygraham,” Tauben captioned an Instagram pic of Ashley and himself posing in front of balloon decorations.

The Nebraska native announced she was expecting her first child with Ervin in August. Ashley shared the exciting news that the couple, who wed in 2010, will be welcoming a baby boy on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, November 7.

“A boy!” the model blurted out to DeGeneres. “I’m going to be a mommy to a boy. I’m having a boy.”

