Big brother blues. Hilary Duff’s 7-year-old son, Luca, is “100 percent obsessed” with his 15-month-old sister, Banks, but that wasn’t always the case.

“The guilt that I felt for bringing her into the world was so big,” the Younger star, 32, admitted to PureWow on Wednesday, January 29. “It was just he and I for so long that he was like, ‘Why? Why, Mom? Why would you do this? I really just love the way it is.’ And it wasn’t bratty, it was just so sad. I was like, ‘How do I reverse this? It’s too late now.’”

The actress, who shares her son with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, and her daughter with her husband, Matthew Koma, added, “It’s such big feelings. When you’re pregnant, everything just feels more magnified.”

The Texas native and Koma, also 32, welcomed their baby girl in October 2018 — and Luca has been her biggest fan ever since.

“It’s the best,” the “So Yesterday” singer gushed. “It’s a chemical reaction between siblings sometimes where he knows he has to protect her. … It’s really sweet the way he looks out for her. But also, sometimes I’m like, ‘Hey, I did OK with you. I promise I know what I’m doing.’”

The Lizzie McGuire star’s sister, Haylie Duff, predicted that Hilary’s transition from one kid to two would be an easy one since Luca “is old enough to help himself into bed” and do things independently.

As for the Real Girl’s Kitchen author, 34, she struggles with her and fiancé Matt Rosenberg‘s daughters Ryan, 4, and Lulu, 19 months. “With my second . . . I can’t take a nap or read a book,” she explained to Us Weekly exclusively in August 2018. “You still have to take care of another child.”

The 7th Heaven alum isn’t planning on having any more kids, she revealed to Us earlier this month — and her eldest daughter feels the same way about having another sibling. “I feel very content where I’m at right now,” Haylie told Us. “We’ll see. I’m pretty happy with where I’m at. I ask Ryan sometimes, and she’s like, ‘No. We’re good.’”