Cheers to another year! Queen Elizabeth II officially celebrated her birthday with a festive parade known as Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 9.

The monarch, who turned 92 in April, was joined by many members of the royal family, including Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan (née Markle), hot off the heels from their honeymoon to East Africa. Also in attendance were Duchess Kate, Prince William, and two of their three children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Their two-month-old son, Prince Louis, stayed behind.

The royal family gazed on as the 1st Battalion The Coldstream Guards trooped in the queen’s honor. Following the ceremony, the British ruler was escorted back to Buckingham Palace via a carriage ride, where she and the family met up on the balcony to watch a Royal Air Force display. Queen Elizabeth rode solo as Prince Phillip was absent from this year’s event. The Duke of Edinburgh retired from public duties last August and has been dealing with health issues this year.

In total, more than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians participated in the annual parade.

Trooping the Colour marks the first regal event that Meghan, 36, and Harry, 33, have been seen together at in nearly two weeks. Four days after their May 19 nuptials, the couple made their first official appearance as husband and wife at a Buckingham Palace event in Prince Charles’ honor.

Harry stepped out solo for a post-honeymoon workout in photos exclusively published by Us Weekly on Thursday, June 7, in London. “Harry is leaner than ever,” a source told Us Weekly in April, noting that he and Meghan are “both in the best shape of their lives” one month before they exchanged vows.