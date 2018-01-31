Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: What She’s Said About Their Relationship

Madly in love! Meghan Markle has only opened up about her relationship with Prince Harry a few times, but it’s safe to say she’s ready to be his lawfully wedded wife.

The pair, who announced their engagement in November, are set to wed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on May 19. In honor of their upcoming royal nuptials, Us Weekly looks back at Markle’s sweetest quotes about her relationship with Harry:

Their Blind Date

“Yes, it was definitely a set-up. It was a blind date. And it’s so interesting because we talk about it and now and even then, I, you know, because I’m from the States, you don’t grow up with the same understanding of the royal family and so while I now understand very clearly, there’s a global interest there,” the bride-to-be explained in their joint interview on November 27. “I didn’t know much about him, and so the only thing that I had asked her when she said that she wanted to set us up, was, I had one question. I said, ’Well is he nice?’ Cause if he wasn’t kind, it just didn’t, it didn’t seem like it would make sense and so, we went and had a, met for a drink, and then I think very quickly into that we said, ’Well what are we doing tomorrow? We should meet again.’”

Their Love Story

Markle told Vanity Fair in September 2017: “We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”

Going Public

“We’re two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception,” Markle told the magazine at the time. “Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship.”

Prince Harry’s Proposal

“Just a cozy night. What were we doing? We were trying to roast a chicken. It was just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got down on one knee,” the former Suits star said during the couple’s first joint interview. “As a matter of fact, I could barely let [him] finish proposing, like, ‘Can I say yes now?’”

Their Whirlwind Relationship

“I don’t think that I would call it a whirlwind in terms of our relationship. Obviously there have been layers attached to how public it has become after we had a good five, six months almost with just privacy, which was amazing,” Markle gushed to BBC in November. “But no, I think we were able to really have so much time just to connect and we never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other, even though we were obviously doing a long distance relationship. So it’s — we made it work.”

Their Joint Passions

The former actress explained to BBC that she bonded with Harry over charity: “It was really one of the first things we connected on, it was one of the first things we started talking about when we met was just the different things that we wanted to do in the world and how passionate we were about seeing change. I think that was, that’s what got date two, in the books probably.”

Harry’s Thoughtfulness

“I think everything about Harry’s thoughtfulness is … and the inclusion of that and obviously not being able to meet his mom it’s so important to me … to know that she’s a part of this with us,” Markle said about her engagement ring in their joint interview. “And I think in being able to meet his aunts and also like Julia and just different people who were so important to his mom, I’m able to, in some way, know a part of her through them and of course through him. And it’s incredibly special. And you know to be able to have this, which sort of links where you come from and Botswana, which is important to us and it’s — it’s perfect.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!