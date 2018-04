Too cute! Meghan Markle and her fiancé, Prince Harry, wore matching navy blue outfits when they attended the Queen‘s birthday concert in London on Saturday, April 21.

The Suits actress, 36, wore a Stella McCartney cape dress with Manolo Blahnik heels and carried a Naeem Khan zodiac clutch at the event celebrating the British monarch’s 92nd birthday.

Performers at the concert at the Royal Albert Hall included Sting, Tom Jones, Shawn Mendes, Shaggy and Kylie Minogue.

