Royal duties. Soon-to-be newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Invictus Games reception at the Australia House in London, England.

The pair arrived at the reception on Saturday, April 21, hosted by the Prime Minister of Australia, Malcolm Turnbull, and his wife, Lucy Turnbull. The couple were at the event to learn more about the plans for the upcoming 2018 Invictus Games, which are set to take place in October in Sydney, Australia.

