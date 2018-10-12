Princess Eugenie’s October 12 nuptials to Jack Brooksbank are the second major royal wedding of 2018, but they are also Meghan Markle’s first royal wedding as a member of the British Royal Family. And, much like her own wedding on May 19, the Duchess of Sussex picked Givenchy for the occasion.

Markle attended the Princess of York’s wedding at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in a navy Givenchy dress and matching Noel Stewart fascinator, as well as suede Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. The look very much falls in line with Markle’s fashion modus operandi: not only does the Duchess of Sussex love to wear the label (she’s done so numerous times since her wedding in May, see all of the looks here), but she also favors upgraded neutral hues like navy. And of course, she wore Givenchy Haute Couture by Clare Waight Keller for her wedding.

Markle previously wore a midnight blue boatneck dress to the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force, prior to her first official trip to Ireland, back in July. The boatneck, much like the color navy, is a sophisticated and sleek fashion signature of the Duchess of Sussex.

Markle’s sister in law, Kate Middleton, otherwise known as the Duchess of Cambridge, also participates in the practice of choosing designs from her wedding fashion house for her wedding guest outfits, notably re-wearing a soft yellow Alexander McQueen dress coat for the occasion of Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry . And the same thing goes for Princess Eugenie’s wedding: Middleton picked a striking magenta Alexander McQueen dress and Phillip Treacy hat, her sartorial go-tos if you will, for the Princess of York’s big day.

