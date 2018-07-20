When you think royals, your mind probably immediately jumps to the likes of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex respectively, as the most prominent and fashionable faces of the monarchy. But Princess Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter and Prince William and Prince Harry’s younger cousin, is emerging as yet another stylish member of the royal family — she is Sarah Ferguson’s daughter after all. And she has a fashion vibe all her own — a bit more classic and romantic than what we’ve come to expect from Markle and Middleton.

And the best part: the Princess recently got engaged, leaving us all to swoon over her dazzling sparkler (reminiscent of her mum’s ruby engagement ring) that she received from fiance Jack Brooksbank. This means, we have yet another fabulous wedding dress to look forward to following Markle’s stunning bespoke Givenchy gown. But, until then, see Princess Eugenie’s most prim and lovely looks!