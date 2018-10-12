After months of speculation about which tiara that Princess Eugenie would wear on her wedding day, we finally know! The Princess of York picked the stunning Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara to marry Jack Brooksbank on Friday, October 12, at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

The stunning emerald topper complemented a bespoke silk jacquard Peter Pilotto gown that referenced the bride’s rich personal history, including her mother’s Irish heritage. But the equally breathtaking headpiece (which she wore without a veil, breaking with traditional mores), has quite the rich history as well. The crown, which was made by Boucheron in 1919, is made of brilliant rose cut diamonds pave set in platinum, flanked with six emeralds on each side.

Her majesty the Queen lent the tiara to her granddaughter, Eugenie, for the occasion, but the topper was originally bequeathed to her by Dame Maragert Helen Greville in 1942. The Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara was fashioned in the Imperial Russian Style, quite popular in the era. The bride also wore striking diamond and emerald drop earrings, a gift from the groom, that matched the exquisite tiara.

Earlier this year, Meghan Markle donned Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara to marry Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. The elegant headpiece was commissioned in 1932, and also lent to the Duchess of Sussex for the occasion of her nuptials. Kate Middleton, on the other hand, wore the Cartier Halo Tiara to marry Prince William in 2011 — wedding day hairbling that had originally been gifted to Queen Elizabeth on her 18th birthday by the Queen Mother.

Princess Eugenie’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, wore a diamond and platinum tiara for her wedding to Prince Andrew in 1986. And while their nuptial crown choices were vastly different, Princess Eugenie’s engagement ring from Brooksbank is remarkably similar to the ruby her mother received from her father upon their engagement — see the comparison here!

