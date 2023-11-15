Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s romance isn’t defying gravity, but it has turned heads from the start.

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that Wicked costars Grande and Slater were in a “fairly new” relationship following their respective breakups.

News broke that same month that Grande and Dalton Gomez called it quits after two years of marriage. Slater, meanwhile, filed for divorce from wife Lilly Jay shortly after his romance with Grande made headlines.

After keeping their relationship under the radar in summer 2023, Grande and Slater began stepping out together that September. “They’re a little dorky and [both] theater geeks at heart. She loves that about him. It’s mutual,” an insider exclusively told Us of the couple in November 2023. “Their relationship is blossoming. It’s effortless with zero drama.”

Scroll down to relive Grande and Slater’s relationship from the beginning:

December 2022

Slater was cast as Boq in the two-part Wicked movie shortly before filming began in London in December. Grande, meanwhile, was announced as Glinda in November 2021.

July 2023

Us confirmed that Grande and Gomez parted ways earlier in the year. An insider told Us at the time that they split in January after having issues “that they couldn’t resolve” before Grande went to London to shoot Wicked. The source noted that the “distance did not help” their marriage.

“Ariana and Ethan are dating,” a separate source told Us in July, noting that Grande and Slater were both separated when they sparked a romance. “Ariana and Ethan have only recently begun seeing each other but they have a lot of fun together and are enjoying each other’s company.”

Slater, who was married to Jay for four years, filed for divorce on July 26. The estranged couple share one son.

September 2023

The twosome stepped out for a Disneyland date on September 22, days after Grande filed for divorce from Gomez. “They went [to Disneyland] with a big group of friends including her mom and brother and are really happy,” a source exclusively told Us of the outing. “All of her friends love him.”

October 2023

The pair took the next step in their romance by starting to live together in the Big Apple, an insider exclusively told Us on October 4. “Ethan informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife that he’s living with Ariana full-time in New York,” the source shared, noting Grande and Slater are “really happy and really good for each other.”

Two days later, Us confirmed that Grande and Gomez settled their divorce. In the wake of the divorce, Grande and Slater became even more public with their relationship. The Grammy winner was spotted supporting Slater on October 31 at the first night of previews for his Broadway musical Spamalot in New York City.

November 2023

The duo were all smiles backstage at Gutenberg! The Musical! on November 12. After Slater surprised the audience and played the producer for a performance, he and Grande hung out with the musical’s stars Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells.

In addition to spending time with their theater friends, Grande and the former SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical performer have gotten to know each other’s loved ones. “Ethan and Ariana’s relationship is going very well, and they’re both very involved in each other’s lives,” an insider exclusively told Us on November 14. “Ethan’s met her family. And she’s met his family.”

Following their introduction, the source said, “Ariana’s entire family has given [Ethan] the stamp of approval,” adding that Grande’s inner circle “adores him and thinks that he’s a perfect match for her.”