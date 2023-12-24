Ariana Grande is sharing the Holy Grail that is Spamalot with her father, Ed Butera.

Grande, 30, shared footage of Butera, 65, backstage at New York City’s St. James Theatre via her Instagram Story on Sunday, December 24. In the video, Butera played around the set.

“‘Don’t touch the props,’” the pop star wrote on Sunday as Butera could be seen clapping two half-circles together to make galloping sounds.

“Wait, what?” Grande can be heard saying with a laugh.

Butera reposted his daughter’s post onto his own Instagram Story, writing, “So much fun!!”

Grande has seen the Broadway revival of Spamalot multiple times since it opened in November as her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, is one of the show’s stars. Slater, 31, plays The Historian/The Prince. (Grande is also a bonafide Broadway baby, having made her Great White Way debut when she was a teenager in Jason Robert Brown’s 13 The Musical.)

Grande first saw Spamalot in previews, bringing along 13 The Musical and Victorious costar Elizabeth Gillies. Weeks later, Grande stepped out at the official opening night.

News broke in July that Grande had sparked a romance with Slater after they connected on the set of the two Wicked movies in London. (Grande will star as Galinda/Glinda, while Slater is set to portray munchkin Boq in the film adaptation, which has since paused production due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.)

Grande and Slater bonded following their respective breakups. Us Weekly confirmed in July that Grande had separated from Dalton Gomez, whom she wed in 2021. They finalized their divorce in October. Slater, for his part, filed for divorce from estranged wife Lilly Jay in July. (Slater and Jay, 30, share a 12-month-old son.)

While Jay has claimed that she was blindsided by Slater’s plans to end their marriage and subsequently start dating Grande, multiple sources told Us that the romance began after the two marriages had already ended.

Grande and Slater are currently living together in New York City, and her family already approves of the match.

“Ethan and Ariana’s relationship is going very well, and they’re both very involved in each other’s lives. Ethan’s met her family. And she’s met his family,” a source exclusively told Us last month.

The insider further noted that Grande “sees herself” with Slater for “the long term,” telling Us that they have a lot in common. “They’re a little dorky and [both] theater geeks at heart. She loves that about him. It’s mutual,” the source added. “Their relationship is blossoming. It’s effortless with zero drama.”