Ariana Grande is wicked supportive of boyfriend Ethan Slater.

The “Positions” singer, 30, attended the first night of previews for the revival of the Broadway musical Spamalot — in which Slater, 31, plays The Historian and Prince Herbert — on Tuesday, October 31.

Grande was spotted leaving the theater wearing a paper Spamalot crown and carrying the show’s Playbill. In a video shared via X (formerly Twitter), Grande crossed the street as fans tried to take photos with her.

“I don’t want anybody to get hurt, I’m sorry my love!” the pop star told one fan as she continued walking.

Related: Ariana Grande’s Dating History In Photos: A Timeline of Her Exes and Flings Ariana Grande is no stranger to whirlwind romances and devastating breakups. During her search for The One, Grande thought she came close with Pete Davidson — whom she began dating after her split from late rapper Mac Miller. Us Weekly broke the news of Grande and Davidson’s engagement in June 2018 but the duo called […]

Grande’s presence at Slater’s performance comes one week after the couple enjoyed a romantic night out together at the MO Lounge, located in New York City’s Mandarin Oriental hotel. The pair seemingly couldn’t keep their hands off each other in photos from the evening, obtained by TMZ.

Grande and Slater’s romance was “fairly new” as of July, a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. Both actors had recently gone through splits when they started dating.

Grande’s separation from ex-husband Dalton Gomez didn’t make headlines until July, but the source told Us at the time that the duo “split in January.” Gomez, 28, and Grande both officially filed for divorce last month and finalized their split on October 6.

Related: Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez: A Timeline of Their Relationship Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez‘s whirlwind romance came to an unexpected end two years after they tied the knot. The duo were first spotted together in February 2020 while dining with friends at Bar Louie in the Northridge neighborhood of Los Angeles. The following month, a source told Us Weekly that Grande and Gomez were […]

Slater, meanwhile, filed for divorce from estranged wife Lilly Jay in July. The former couple — who were high school sweethearts — tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed a son in 2022.

Although Slater and Jay’s divorce proceedings are ongoing, the actor’s relationship with Grande has shown no signs of slowing down. Earlier this month, a second source exclusively told Us that Grande and Slater — who met on the set of the forthcoming film adaptation of the musical Wicked — are living together in NYC.

“Ethan informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife that he’s living with Ariana full-time in New York,” the insider said. “They’re really happy and really good for each other. All of [Ariana’s] friends love him.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2023: Stars Who Broke Up This Year While many celeb couples have gone the distance in Hollywood, other romances haven’t stood the test of time. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sparked an on-again, off-again relationship in 2017, welcoming two children: daughter Stormi and a son, whose name they have yet to reveal, in February 2018 and February 2022, respectively. Us Weekly broke […]

Grande has not spoken publicly about her relationship with Slater or her split from Gomez — and that might not change anytime soon. According to court documents obtained by Us earlier this month, Grande and Gomez’s prenuptial agreement stipulates that the exes — who tied the knot in 2021 — cannot do any interviews or write any books or articles about their marriage.

The documents stated that Grande and Gomez had “disputes” over certain elements of their prenup agreement but “reached a compromise” to settle their differences. As part of the divorce settlement, Grande agreed to give Gomez $1,250,000 tax-free and half of the net proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles home.