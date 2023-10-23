Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have attempted to keep a low-profile — until now.

The couple was spotted dining together at the MO Lounge located in the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City on Saturday, October 21, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

In the snaps, Grande, 30, and Slater, 31 enjoyed each other’s company as they laughed together at a hidden table in the restaurant. From the look of it, the duo couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

Grande’s outing with Slater comes weeks after she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Dalton Gomez on October 6 after two years of marriage, Us Weekly confirmed. The pair tied the knot in May 2021 and Grande filed for divorce in September, listing their date of separation as February 20.

When it came to their split, the exes initially had “disputes” over their prenuptial agreement, but were able to reach “a compromise,” according to court docs obtained by Us on October 10.

Grande agreed to give Gomez $1,250,000 tax-free and half the net proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles home. She will also cover up to $25,000 of Gomez’ attorney fees. No spousal support will be awarded, per the prenup. Both Grande and Gomez will keep their personal belongings and equally divide the home furnishings.

The prenup states that neither of them can release any photos or videos from their marriage and cannot publicly speak about the relationship.

After Grande was spotted at Wimbledon in July without her wedding ring, Us confirmed that she and Gomez had been separated for months following “a rough patch” in their relationship.

That same month, news broke that she had moved on with Wicked costar Slater. (Grande is playing Glinda in the film while Slater will take on the role of Boq.)

“Ariana and Ethan are dating; however things are fairly new,” a source told Us in July. “Ariana and Ethan have only recently begun seeing each other but they have a lot of fun together and are enjoying each other’s company.”

Us confirmed that Slater filed for divorce from estranged wife Lilly Jay on July 26, days after news of his and Grande’s relationship went public. At the time, an insider told Us that “Lilly never saw it coming,” revealing that Slater told Slater their marriage was over “a few days before the news broke about him and Ariana.”

While a separate source denied it, a third insisted that both Slater and Grande “were separated when they started dating and the relationship is recent.”

Jay, for her part, slammed Grande, saying she’s “not a girl’s girl,” during an interview with Page Six on July 27. “My family is just collateral damage.”

Since then, Grande and Slater have kept things out of the public eye — especially after they were advised to “take things slower.”

“She’s very aware of how she’s perceived by her fans, and she’s trying to be mature,” a source told Us in August. “[But] if it were up to her, she’d be seen with him tomorrow.”

It seemed they heeded the advice as Grande and Slater waited until late September to make their first public outing. The duo went to Disneyland with “a big group of friends including her mom and brother,” an insider told Us at the time, noting that Grande’s friends “love” Slater.

Following their respective splits, Grande and Slater are living together “full time in New York,” a source told Us earlier this month. “They’re really happy and really good for each other.”