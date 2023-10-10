Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez didn’t see eye to eye before ultimately reaching an agreement on their divorce settlement.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 10, Grande, 30, and Gomez, 28, had “disputes” over their prenuptial agreement but “reached a compromise” to settle their differences.

While the docs don’t state exactly what the exes disagreed on, Grande agreed to give Gomez $1,250,000 tax-free and half of the net proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles home. The singer will also cover up to $25,000 of Gomez’s attorney’s fees. There will be no spousal support per the pair’s prenup.

Grande will keep her personal belongings including her cars, jewelry and a Yoshitomo Nara painting. Gomez, for his part, will retain ownership of his own belongings including his own separate Nara painting. The duo will equally divide their home furnishings.

The prenuptial agreement also stipulates that neither Grande nor Gomez can publicly release any photos or videos from their relationship in addition to not doing any interviews or writing any books or articles about their marriage.

Grande officially filed for divorce from Gomez in September and listed February 20 as the twosome’s date of separation. Us previously confirmed in July that the singer and Gomez had “separated” after two years of marriage due to a “rough patch.”

“Ariana and Dalton have been having some issues for months now,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help. They haven’t been speaking.”

That same month, Grande had moved on with her Wicked costar Ethan Slater — who also recently split from his estranged wife, Lilly Jay. Shortly after news broke of his and Grande’s romance, Slater, 31, filed for divorce from Jay. The estranged couple tied the knot in 2018 and share a baby boy, whom they welcomed in 2022.

In August, a second source told Us that both Grande and Slater “were separated” from their respective spouses “when they started dating,” noting that the couple were “trying to be as respectful as possible” about their budding romance.

Following the backlash from Grande and Slater’s new relationship, an additional insider revealed that Grande had been advised to be more low-key with the Broadway star. “Ariana’s been told it’s too soon to go public with him and to take things slower,” the source exclusively told Us in August. “She’s very aware of how she’s perceived by her fans, and she’s trying to be mature. [But] if it were up to her, she’d be seen with him tomorrow.”

While the pop star and Slater have remained out of the spotlight recently, that hasn’t stopped the duo from taking the next step in their relationship.

“Ethan informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife [Lilly Jay] that he’s living with Ariana full-time in New York,” a fourth source revealed to Us earlier this month.