Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s marriage is officially over as the former couple finalized their divorce less than three months after calling it quits.

Grande, 30, and Gomez, 28, settled their divorce on Friday, October 6, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly. From the pair’s prenuptial agreement, Gomez, 28, will receive $1,250,000 tax-free and half of the net proceeds from the sale of his and Grande’s L.A. home, according to TMZ. Additionally, Grande will pay up to $25,000 of Gomez’s attorney’s fees, per the outlet. There will be no spousal support.

The singer and the realtor went public with their relationship in February 2020 and quietly tied the knot in May 2021. Us confirmed in July that the pair had separated. “Ariana and Dalton have been having some issues for months now,” a source told Us at the time. “They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help. They haven’t been speaking.”

Two months later, Grande filed for divorce, listing her and Gomez’s separation date as February 20.

Although a source told Us shortly after the split news broke that Gomez would “love to win [Grande] back,” she had already moved on with her Wicked costar Ethan Slater. An insider told Us in July that Slater’s estranged wife, Lilly Jay, was blindsided by the end of their marriage. However, another source insisted that Grande and Slater “were separated [from their respective spouses] when they started dating.”

Days after the world learned of Slater’s romance with Grande, he filed for divorce from Jay, whom he married in 2018 and welcomed his first child with in 2022. Jay subsequently slammed Grande, telling Page Six, “[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl. My family is just collateral damage.”

Amid the drama, an insider revealed that Grande had been advised to pump the brakes on her relationship with Slater. “Ariana’s been told it’s too soon to go public with him and to take things slower,” the source told Us in August. “She’s very aware of how she’s perceived by her fans, and she’s trying to be mature. [But] if it were up to her, she’d be seen with him tomorrow.”

Gomez, meanwhile, “never imagined he would be going through a divorce in the public eye,” but he was “hanging in there” thanks to the support of those closest to him. “It’s been a little while since Ariana and Dalton split, but he’s been adjusting to his new normal and learning to accept it for what it is,” a source told Us in August. “It’s certainly not how he expected things to play out because he obviously assumed they would be together forever.”

The following month, Grande was spotted on a date with Slater at Disneyland as an insider revealed that the two “are really happy.”